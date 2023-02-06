Distillate Capital Partners LLC Buys 4,377 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Advance Auto Parts worth $5,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 7.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,443,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 53.3% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 43.0% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $152.17 on Monday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.52 and a 1 year high of $234.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.06 and its 200 day moving average is $167.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.32 by ($0.48). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $199.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.88.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

