11,205 Shares in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Acquired by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,205 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Business Bank acquired a new stake in Transocean during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Transocean by 336.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,277 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Transocean in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Transocean in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Transocean in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 34,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $186,755.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 291,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,263.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Transocean news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 13,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $64,691.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 325,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,081.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 34,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $186,755.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 291,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,877 shares of company stock worth $340,874 over the last ninety days. 13.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RIG opened at $6.96 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.00. Transocean Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.64.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RIG. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Transocean from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Transocean from $4.20 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Transocean from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Transocean from $4.20 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Transocean in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.58.

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

