Liberty Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 77,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its position in AT&T by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 32,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.5% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
T has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet downgraded AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.
AT&T Price Performance
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AT&T Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -93.28%.
AT&T Company Profile
AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.
