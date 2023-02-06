Liberty Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 12,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 3.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,527,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,858,000 after purchasing an additional 93,696 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 27.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,679,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,431,000 after buying an additional 364,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 14.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 969,572 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,009,000 after buying an additional 121,749 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 63.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 575,684 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,987,000 after buying an additional 222,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 189.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 473,935 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,161,000 after buying an additional 310,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CEQP opened at $26.90 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 107.60 and a beta of 2.50. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $32.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.74%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,048.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on CEQP shares. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Storage and Transportation, and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services, processing, treating, and compression services, and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

