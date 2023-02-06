Liberty Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 6,518 iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 18.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,338,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,843,000 after buying an additional 363,702 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 117.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,904,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,371 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 393,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,219,000 after purchasing an additional 37,187 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 298,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,697,000 after purchasing an additional 54,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $18,368,000.

iShares Global 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IOO opened at $68.74 on Monday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $58.45 and a 1 year high of $77.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.52.

iShares Global 100 ETF Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

