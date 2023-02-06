14,971 Shares in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) Purchased by Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,971 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Nano Dimension by 162.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,097,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 678,505 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP lifted its stake in Nano Dimension by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 3,868,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,147,000 after acquiring an additional 580,953 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,658,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,627,000 after purchasing an additional 518,780 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 563,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 150,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 344,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 131,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NNDM opened at $2.81 on Monday. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $4.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.66.

Nano Dimension ( NASDAQ:NNDM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 766.46%.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. The company's flagship product is DragonFly IV system that serves cross-industry High-Performance-Electronic-Devices' fabrication needs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components.

