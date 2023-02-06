Periscope Capital Inc. Purchases 66,416 Shares of 7 Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SVNA)

Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of 7 Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SVNA – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,416 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in 7 Acquisition were worth $4,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in 7 Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Sona Asset Management US LLC bought a new position in 7 Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 7 Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $309,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of 7 Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of 7 Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $455,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SVNA opened at $10.35 on Monday. 7 Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $10.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.14.

About 7 Acquisition

7 Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

