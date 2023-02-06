Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Shares Bought by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Get Rating) by 101.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,976 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFSV. BRR OpCo LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 52.6% during the third quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 130,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 44,888 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 141,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 71.6% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 14,620 shares in the last quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 5,161.7% during the third quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 266,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 261,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $217,000.

Shares of DFSV opened at $28.19 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.84. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $21.56 and a 1 year high of $28.42.

