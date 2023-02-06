Synergy Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Price Performance

REMX opened at $93.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.33. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.36 and a fifty-two week high of $127.50.

