21,726 Shares in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Purchased by Synergy Asset Management LLC

Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 21,726 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 203.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 589.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,515 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in First Majestic Silver by 5,383.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,825 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on AG shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup set a $8.00 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

First Majestic Silver Stock Down 4.4 %

NYSE:AG opened at $7.68 on Monday. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.25.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The mining company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $159.75 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

First Majestic Silver Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.0061 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.13%.

First Majestic Silver Profile

(Get Rating)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including the La Encantada Silver Mine, La Parrilla Silver Mine, San Martin Silver Mine, La Guitarra Silver Mine, Del Toro Silver Mine, Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine, and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.