Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Textron by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,503,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,748,161,000 after acquiring an additional 177,502 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Textron by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,564,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $711,561,000 after acquiring an additional 47,344 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Textron by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,445,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $375,534,000 after acquiring an additional 697,027 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Textron by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,318,093 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $202,636,000 after acquiring an additional 890,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,310,435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $135,645,000 after acquiring an additional 915,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXT opened at $74.44 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.11 and a 12 month high of $76.11. The company has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.47.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Textron had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

