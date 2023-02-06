Periscope Capital Inc. Raises Position in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC)

Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 502,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in DiamondHead were worth $4,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in DiamondHead in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondHead during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in DiamondHead in the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in DiamondHead by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its position in DiamondHead by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 86,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DiamondHead alerts:

DiamondHead Stock Performance

DHHC stock opened at $10.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.95. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $10.99.

Insider Activity at DiamondHead

DiamondHead Company Profile

In other DiamondHead news, CEO David T. Hamamoto acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.09 per share, with a total value of $10,090,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,090,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO David T. Hamamoto bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $10,090,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,090,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO David T. Hamamoto bought 87,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $885,336.96. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,087,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,975,336.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Rating)

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondHead Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondHead and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.