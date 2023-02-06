iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Bought by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 360.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,424 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 12,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,623,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 35,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the period. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

SHY opened at $81.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.48 and its 200-day moving average is $81.62. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.56 and a 52-week high of $84.86.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st.

