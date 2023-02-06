Periscope Capital Inc. Acquires 50,987 Shares of Mercato Partners Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MPRA)

Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Mercato Partners Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MPRA – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,987 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 7.84% of Mercato Partners Acquisition worth $4,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of Mercato Partners Acquisition by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 507,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mercato Partners Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,007,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Mercato Partners Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $3,964,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercato Partners Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,865,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mercato Partners Acquisition by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 167,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 52,328 shares during the period. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mercato Partners Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of MPRA stock opened at $10.35 on Monday. Mercato Partners Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $11.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.11.

Mercato Partners Acquisition Profile

Mercato Partners Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on identifying, acquiring, and operating a business in technology or branded consumer products sector.

