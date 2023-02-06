Synergy Asset Management LLC Has $231,000 Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Synergy Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.1% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 145,545 shares of company stock valued at $23,379,061. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V opened at $230.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.82. The stock has a market cap of $432.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $234.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.11.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

