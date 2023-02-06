Periscope Capital Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PEPL)

Periscope Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PEPL – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 462,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,087 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 2.72% of PepperLime Health Acquisition worth $4,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEPL. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in PepperLime Health Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $740,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,531,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepperLime Health Acquisition Stock Performance

PEPL opened at $10.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.05. PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $10.73.

PepperLime Health Acquisition Company Profile

PepperLime Health Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

