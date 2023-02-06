Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $4,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,986,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,431,000 after purchasing an additional 531,734 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 25.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,674,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,021,000 after buying an additional 1,367,800 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 11.9% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,162,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,089,000 after buying an additional 547,683 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,948,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,520,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,184,000 after acquiring an additional 93,147 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $4,468,190.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Carrier Global Stock Down 0.5 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.92.

CARR stock opened at $46.89 on Monday. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $48.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.06.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.87%.

Carrier Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

