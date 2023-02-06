State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 682,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,486 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.15% of Synchrony Financial worth $19,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 231.5% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 392.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth $31,000. 95.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on SYF shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.27.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

SYF stock opened at $37.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.63. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $27.22 and a 1-year high of $45.56.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 17.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.08%.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,495,468.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 762,786 shares in the company, valued at $27,841,689. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,252,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $2,495,468.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 762,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,841,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Further Reading

