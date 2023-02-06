Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Avantor updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.35-$1.45 EPS.

Avantor Stock Down 7.4 %

NYSE:AVTR opened at $23.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.94. Avantor has a 52-week low of $17.91 and a 52-week high of $38.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Avantor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Avantor to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Avantor from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantor

In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $284,155.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,768.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Thomas A. Szlosek bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.71 per share, with a total value of $258,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 35,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,684.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,339 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $284,155.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,768.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,673,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,234,000 after buying an additional 1,763,184 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in Avantor by 23.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 5,619,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,804 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,258,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,276,000 after acquiring an additional 447,744 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantor by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,759,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,671,000 after purchasing an additional 439,147 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,814,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avantor

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Further Reading

