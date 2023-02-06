Old North State Trust LLC Buys New Shares in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Humana by 10.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 12.9% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Humana by 3.6% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Humana by 0.6% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Humana

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total transaction of $3,723,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,895,015.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total transaction of $3,723,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,895,015.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $7,525,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,028 shares in the company, valued at $21,086,288.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,635 shares of company stock valued at $11,565,286. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Humana Price Performance

HUM stock opened at $476.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $408.20 and a 12 month high of $571.30. The firm has a market cap of $60.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $509.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $505.91.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 27.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.65.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.

Further Reading

