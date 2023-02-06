Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,066,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 32,932 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $46,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,341,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,213,856,000 after acquiring an additional 392,821 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,050,291 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $203,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,296 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091,570 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,026,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $176,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,182 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Trading Down 0.6 %

In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $976,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 916,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,832,090.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $976,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 916,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,832,090.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $2,604,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 105,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MRO opened at $26.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.94. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.40.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.91%.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

