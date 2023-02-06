Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 302,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.18% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $42,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 188.7% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,341,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,938,000 after buying an additional 876,725 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,982,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,648,000 after purchasing an additional 852,420 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 26.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,090,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,293,000 after buying an additional 642,310 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at $86,289,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 912,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,718,000 after acquiring an additional 483,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 1.8 %

ARE stock opened at $167.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.74 and a 52 week high of $206.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of 53.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.83 and a 200 day moving average of $150.49.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($1.82). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $670.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $1.21 dividend. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 154.63%.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $1,372,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,832 shares in the company, valued at $20,563,228.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 6,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $1,055,018.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,001,152.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 9,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $1,372,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,563,228.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,253 shares of company stock worth $5,179,946 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARE. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.38.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. It also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

Featured Stories

