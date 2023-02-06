Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $5.97 Million Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in UDR were worth $5,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UDR by 10,083.3% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of UDR by 412.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UDR by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR Price Performance

UDR stock opened at $43.38 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.06. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.77. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.18 and a 1 year high of $60.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

UDR Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at UDR

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 6th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 310.20%.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $808,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 984,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,821,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UDR. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of UDR from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of UDR from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UDR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.71.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

See Also

