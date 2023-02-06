WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Acquired by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 43,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 135,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,099,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 869,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,736,000 after purchasing an additional 45,210 shares in the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on WEC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.78.

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE WEC opened at $93.56 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.58. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.82 and a 12 month high of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 65.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,986.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,986.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Glen E. Tellock bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,390. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

