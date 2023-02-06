Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Acquired by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 63.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STLD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 70.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 27.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 20.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 476.7% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $272,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,965 shares in the company, valued at $9,034,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $128.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.86 and a 12 month high of $132.50.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 56.22% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 6.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STLD. UBS Group downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.67.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

