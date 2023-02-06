Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,782 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 43.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,936 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 5,690 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter valued at $517,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,273,506 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $418,792,000 after acquiring an additional 248,858 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.3% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,699 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BUD. Barclays decreased their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €78.00 ($84.78) to €74.00 ($80.43) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.70.

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $59.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $117.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $44.51 and a one year high of $66.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.88.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

