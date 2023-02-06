Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 841 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,166 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 376.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Best Buy by 242.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 128.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Best Buy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Best Buy to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.71.

Best Buy Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $90.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.38 and its 200 day moving average is $76.06. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $112.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 57.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 12th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $199,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,971.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $199,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,971.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $29,998,234.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 590,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,356,727.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

