Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $11,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 16.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,716,000 after purchasing an additional 158,844 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,510,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Eversource Energy by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 133,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,763,000 after buying an additional 57,995 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ES opened at $80.35 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.62. The stock has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $70.54 and a 12-month high of $94.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.675 dividend. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.59%.

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $157,538.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eversource Energy to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

