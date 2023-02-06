Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.96 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 4.19%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $110.03 on Monday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $75.25 and a one year high of $129.29. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.04 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.97.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $114.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $91.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $101.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

In related news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,707 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $297,986.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,278 shares in the company, valued at $51,217,802.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,707 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $297,986.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,278 shares in the company, valued at $51,217,802.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 50,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $6,295,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,453.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,540 shares of company stock worth $13,604,923. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth $36,508,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 195.5% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 206,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,383,000 after acquiring an additional 136,782 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 39.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,148,000 after acquiring an additional 117,422 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 33.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 266,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,939,000 after acquiring an additional 67,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 97.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 130,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,814,000 after acquiring an additional 64,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.