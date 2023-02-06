Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Stake Raised by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle in the third quarter worth about $261,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 197.2% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 24,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after buying an additional 16,339 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Albemarle news, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total transaction of $735,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,790,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Albemarle news, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total transaction of $735,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,790,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,944,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,431 shares of company stock valued at $4,667,927 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Trading Down 1.0 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $287.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.78. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $169.93 and a 52 week high of $334.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.73.

ALB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Albemarle from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on Albemarle from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.37.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.