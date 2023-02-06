LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Bank of America from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 8.30% from the company’s current price.

LYB has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.84.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $98.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.23. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $117.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The business’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

