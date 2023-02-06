Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATP) Stock Position Raised by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATP – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 826,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 0.06% of Fat Projects Acquisition worth $8,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FATP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $553,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Fat Projects Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,197,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,462,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,055,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,853,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fat Projects Acquisition alerts:

Fat Projects Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of FATP stock opened at $10.28 on Monday. Fat Projects Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $10.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.05.

About Fat Projects Acquisition

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of the supply chain, transportation, logistics, finance, sustainability/ESG, food, agriculture, e-commerce, and big data and/or monetization areas in Southeast Asia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FATP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fat Projects Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fat Projects Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.