Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Takes $202,000 Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FE. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $39.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $48.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.70 and its 200 day moving average is $39.92.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 71.23%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FE. Mizuho cut their price target on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.38.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

