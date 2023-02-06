Periscope Capital Inc. Buys 352,798 Shares of OPY Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:OHAA)

Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in OPY Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:OHAA – Get Rating) by 75.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 820,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 352,798 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 5.19% of OPY Acquisition Corp. I worth $8,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OHAA. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPY Acquisition Corp. I during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,821,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPY Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter valued at about $2,955,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPY Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $2,795,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPY Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth about $1,681,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in OPY Acquisition Corp. I by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 146,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 50,483 shares in the last quarter. 66.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPY Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

Shares of OPY Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $10.16 on Monday. OPY Acquisition Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $11.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.97.

OPY Acquisition Corp. I Profile

OPY Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

