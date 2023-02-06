Morgan Stanley Boosts Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target to $140.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.15% from the company’s previous close.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.68.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $129.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.68, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $100.39 and a 12 month high of $135.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

