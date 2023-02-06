Cowen Raises DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $166.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Cowen from $155.00 to $166.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DKS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.50.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

NYSE:DKS opened at $135.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.74. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $63.45 and a 1-year high of $136.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 52.43% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. On average, research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total value of $3,276,659.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,425,871.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,078,402.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,664. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total value of $3,276,659.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,425,871.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,283 shares of company stock worth $4,475,632. 32.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 52.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,024 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 14,456 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.1% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 10,104 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 46.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,060 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 10,834 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,423 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.