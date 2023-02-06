Westpac Banking Corp Sells 1,239 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $15,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth $428,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 183.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $12,412,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,692.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,509.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,540.70. The company has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,196.28 and a 52-week high of $1,754.56.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $1,847.00 to $1,664.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stephens reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,760.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,708.00 to $1,699.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,817.54.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.