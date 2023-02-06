Signaturefd LLC Buys 562 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 84.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 76.0% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 833.8% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth about $41,000. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DD. Mizuho raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.79.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $72.98 on Monday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $84.08. The firm has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.22 and a 200 day moving average of $63.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

