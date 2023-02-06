TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 29,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.79 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lowered Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.09.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE WFC opened at $47.58 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The stock has a market cap of $181.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.