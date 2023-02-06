TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DD. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 84.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 833.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 2.1 %

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $72.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $84.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.79.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

