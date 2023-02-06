TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 11,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WBD. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $382,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $3,555,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $3,521,000. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $37,024,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.53.
Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance
Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.
Warner Bros. Discovery Profile
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.
Featured Articles
