Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lowered its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVO. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 29,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% during the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 3.4 %

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $136.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $309.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.81. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $94.75 and a 52-week high of $144.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.1887 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 23.34%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.