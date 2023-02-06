T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Lowered to Market Perform at Moffett Nathanson

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Moffett Nathanson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $174.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Moffett Nathanson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.84% from the company’s previous close.

TMUS has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.17.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Price Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $145.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $180.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US has a 12-month low of $116.91 and a 12-month high of $154.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.2% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 741 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 299.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 232,451 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,290,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.