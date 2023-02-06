AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Stake Reduced by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,832 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of AudioEye worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in AudioEye by 17.2% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 697,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after buying an additional 102,173 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AudioEye in the 2nd quarter worth $1,256,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AudioEye by 38.4% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 23,715 shares during the period. 16.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AEYE opened at $5.95 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.30. AudioEye, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $7.78.

AudioEye ( NASDAQ:AEYE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.78 million. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 47.11% and a negative return on equity of 94.43%. Equities research analysts forecast that AudioEye, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

