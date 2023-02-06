Westpac Banking Corp Reduces Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.10% of Omnicom Group worth $13,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OMC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 81,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,880,000 after acquiring an additional 17,251 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $503,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 644.1% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 407,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,579,000 after buying an additional 352,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OMC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

OMC opened at $91.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.12. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $92.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

