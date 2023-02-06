S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,327 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $17,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rain Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.
In other news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of SPGI stock opened at $372.91 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $423.55. The stock has a market cap of $121.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $353.08 and its 200-day moving average is $346.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.43%.
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through the following business segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts, and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.
