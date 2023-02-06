S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,327 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $17,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rain Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

S&P Global Stock Down 2.7 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPGI. Oppenheimer raised their price target on S&P Global to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Argus cut their price target on S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price target on S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.06.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $372.91 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $423.55. The stock has a market cap of $121.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $353.08 and its 200-day moving average is $346.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.43%.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through the following business segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts, and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.