USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 7,670 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

USS Investment Management Ltd lessened its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,670 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd owned 0.06% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $6,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CHRW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 70.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,440,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,382,000 after buying an additional 1,012,401 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 46.0% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,499,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,412,000 after acquiring an additional 787,887 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $39,997,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,724,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,328,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,054,000 after purchasing an additional 282,532 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $103.62 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.78. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.57 and a 1-year high of $121.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.32). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHRW. UBS Group downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.81.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total value of $515,623.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,781.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

