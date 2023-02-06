TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 11,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GSY stock opened at $49.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.53 and a 200-day moving average of $49.48. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a one year low of $49.23 and a one year high of $50.15.

