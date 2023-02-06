STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

Analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on STAG. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

STAG opened at $36.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. STAG Industrial has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $42.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,016,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $739,651,000 after acquiring an additional 253,301 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,755,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,402,000 after acquiring an additional 194,699 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,334,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,721,000 after purchasing an additional 40,903 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 18.9% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,875,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,540,000 after purchasing an additional 775,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 5.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,148,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,234,000 after purchasing an additional 175,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

