STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

Analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.95% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on STAG. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.20.
STAG Industrial Price Performance
STAG opened at $36.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. STAG Industrial has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $42.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.08.
About STAG Industrial
STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
