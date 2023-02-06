Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,741 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 65.8% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 107.6% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Stock Down 7.6 %

NYSE:F opened at $13.23 on Monday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $18.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.94, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.47.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is -117.65%.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on F. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday. Benchmark decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.89.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

